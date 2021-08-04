STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nirmala Sitharaman to table three Bills in Rajya Sabha today

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be tabling the Bill to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008.

Published: 04th August 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table three Bills in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Sitharaman will move for passage the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2020, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

The Bills aim to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act 1961 and General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act 1972 respectively.

The Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 which aims to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Arunachal Pradesh will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda today.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be tabling the Bill to amend the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28 and by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday following a brief discussion amid ruckus created by Opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged both the Central government and the Opposition leaders to collectively resolve the present stalemate in the Parliament.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

(ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon session of parliament Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp