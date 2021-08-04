STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliament will function if Centre gives date for discussion of issues raised by Opposition: Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant

Terming Pegasus as a 'serious' issue, Sawant said that the Centre is only giving false statements on holding discussions but is actually not willing to discuss it.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Terming the Central government as 'master of giving jumlas', Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday said that if the Centre gives dates for discussion of issues being raised by the Opposition, then they will allow the Parliament to function and maintain decorum in both the Houses.

Terming Pegasus as a 'serious' issue, Sawant said that the Centre is only giving false statements on holding discussions but is actually not willing to discuss it.

Recalling that when the BJP was in the Opposition, it did not let the Parliament function for about a month over the 2G and Coal scams, Sawant asked why is the Centre raising questions now over uproar by the Opposition on various issues.

The Shiv Sena MP while speaking to ANI said, "When the BJP was in the opposition, they did not allow the proceedings of the House to continue for a month demanding investigation and debate on the 2G scam and the coal scam. Why are these people again raising questions on the uproar of the opposition today?"

"Modi government is a master in giving jumlas. Pegasus is a serious issue. The government is just saying for the sake of saying that the issue will be discussed, but when will it actually be discussed, nobody knows. Today we have given an adjournment motion in both Houses. If the government gives us a date of discussion on the issues we are raising, then we will let the Parliament function and maintain decorum in the Houses," said Sawant.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over discussion on the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on Journalist, politicians, and other eminent personalities among other issues including farm laws, inflation and fuel price hike.

Responding to a question on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sawant said, "Pawar sahib has met Amit Shah regarding issues concerning the Konkan region and Maharashtra. The coalition government of Maharashtra has completed 2 years. This government will complete 5 years. People only make vague statements. Nothing will get affected due to their statements. This Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government will definitely complete its term."

Pawar on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. According to sources, sugar co-operatives and disaster management systems were among the two main issues discussed in the meeting. 

