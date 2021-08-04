STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC seeks replies of Centre, 11 states on PIL for payment of sugarcane farmers' dues

The court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for ex-MP Raju Anna Shetti that the sugarcane suppliers be paid their dues within 14 days of the supply.

Published: 04th August 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane

A farmer works in his sugarcane field (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the eleven sugarcane-producing states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on the PIL filed by a former parliamentarian seeking implementation of a mechanism providing payment of dues of farmers within 14 days from supply of sugarcane to the mills.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Jusitce Surya Kant took note of the submissions of senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Maharashtra's former Lok Sabha MP Raju Anna Shetti, that the sugarcane suppliers be paid their dues within 14 days of the supply across the country as envisaged by an order of the Allahabad High Court.

"Issue notice. List it after three weeks," the bench said after Grover pointed out cases of states which have been defaulting in big way in ensuring the payment to the farmers.

The senior lawyer alleged that the sugar mills have indulged in "diversion of funds" and are not making payment to the farmers and hence their stock of sugar should be attached for realisation of dues of agriculturists.

As per the UP Sugarcane Supply Act, it is mandatory to pay the cane growers their dues within 14 days and interest on the amount if not paid dues within the stipulated time period. Besides the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the top court also issued notices to Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.

It also sought responses from four sugarcane purchasing firms and they are Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Limited, Indian Sugarmills Association, Cane Agro Energy (India) Limited and Indian Sucrose Ltd.

Shetti, in his PIL, has sought the setting up of a mechanism for payment of price of sugarcane produce to the cane farmers "in order to avoid accumulation of such dues and preventing the farmers from falling in the vicious cycle when a mill is declared sick and their dues of sugarcane produce remained unpaid during the process of resolution or liquidation of sugar mill leading to deterioration of condition of farmers".

The former lawmaker, who is also the president of local political outfit 'Swabhimani Paksha', is joined by four sugarcane producing agriculturists as co-petitioners whose cane dues are not paid by sugar mills or factories since 2015-16 in Maharashtra.

"We have inter-alia raised the plea in the petition that the State Govt./Central Govt. failed to discharge their statutory duties for payment of outstanding dues of the cane growers by the Mill /owner under respective state legislations and also violation of fundamental rights of the sugar cane growers and sellers under Article 21 of the Constitution," Shetti said in a statement.

As per Control Order, the payment to sugarcane suppliers shall be made within 14 days from the date of supply of sugarcane and the authorities should take strict actions against the defaulting sugar mills for violation of the provisions, the plea said.

It said that further the defaulting sugar mills ought to be prosecuted under the provisions of Essentials Commodities Act for violation of provisions under Sugar (Control) Order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Sugarcane Sugarcane farmers Sugarcane farmer dues
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp