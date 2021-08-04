STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Students protest, demand review of Jharkhand Academic Council's class 12 exam results

According to students, results were prepared on the basis of class 11th result and they were declared failed or given fewer marks.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes

By ANI

RANCHI: A large number of students who failed in class 12th examination of Jharkhand Academic Council or got fewer marks staged a protest in Doranda and near the state's education minister's residence.

The students sit on Dharna on roads demanding a re-examination.

According to students, results were prepared on the basis of class 11th result and they were declared failed or given fewer marks.

A delegation of students' even met the minister and gave their memorandum regarding this.

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student's leader Ravi Kumar said, "The results declared by Jharkhand Academic Council should be re-evaluated. The students who study got fewer marks in comparison to those who study less based on the previous records. So this is not correct."

A student Anu Kumari said, "I got passed in class 11, but now I have been failed. Now the admission has started and where would I get admission."

Speaking to ANI Jharkhand Education Minister, Jagarnath Mahto said, "There's a grievances cell. Those who have failed should approach there and seek information. They raise objection and concerns in written form, responses will be given in written only." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 exam results
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp