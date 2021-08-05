Abrogation of Article 370 bought unprecedented peace, progress in J-K: PM Modi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 5, 2201, said that since the abrogation of Article 370 two years ago there has been unprecedented peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status, and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories, PM Modi said two years ago on this day the first big step towards a new Jammu and Kashmir was taken.

"A historic day. Two years ago, on this day, the first big step towards a #NewJammuKashmir was taken. Since then, there has been unprecedented peace & progress in the region. Head to Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for informative content, graphics and more!" tweeted the official account of Narendra Modi's personal website.

The Centre had abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019.