STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Around 140 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC despite ceasefire: Official

Simultaneously, an official said, the Army has been constantly contacting the families whose children are likely to be brainwashed and asking them to take appropriate precautions against it.

Published: 05th August 2021 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

The official said Pakistan is using the ceasefire window to strengthen its infrastructure along the LoC. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Around 140 terrorists are waiting at launch pads to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir and the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) remains in place even though India and Pakistan agreed in February to a ceasefire, a senior security official said on Thursday.

Contending that the ceasefire agreement was more important for Pakistan as it is desperately trying to come out of the "grey list" of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the sincerity of Islamabad could have been gauged if they had dismantled the terror infrastructure.

The official at the same time said the Army has been noticing continued presence of around 140 terrorists at the launch pads across the LoC, likely waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, but the robust counter-infiltration grid has so far desisted them from making any such attempts.

"They tried in the past but had to return after alert jawans foiled all their nefarious designs," the official said.

The official said Pakistan is using the ceasefire window to strengthen its infrastructure along the LoC that was damaged in cross-border shelling last year in response to their troops' firing at civilian areas on the Indian side of the LoC.

Commenting on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre abrogated its special status two years ago, the official said foreign terrorists have suddenly disappeared from the scene and got themselves locked in either some hideouts in densely populated areas or mountainous heights having natural caves.

On locals joining terrorist outfits, the official said there has been a constant message to anyone and everyone that those having any evil design "against our country" should shun such ambitions as all those who either pick up a weapon or harbour ill intentions against the sovereignty of the nation "will be dealt with iron hand".

Simultaneously, he said, the Army has been constantly contacting the families whose children are likely to be brainwashed and asking them to take appropriate precautions against it.

The results have borne fruits as a number of lives have been saved so far due to a proactive approach of educating families and preventing their wards from joining terror ranks, he added.

Following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan over hotline, a joint statement was issued on February 25, 2021 in which the two countries agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from the February 24-25 midnight 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Control India Pakistan Border
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp