Covaxin receives GMP certificate from Hungary: Bharat Biotech

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance certificate from Hungary, the vaccine maker said on Thursday in a tweet.

"Another milestone in our account as COVAXIN receives GMP certificate from Hungary. This marks the 1st EUDRAGDMP compliance certificate received by Bharat Biotech from European regulatories," the tweet said.

The approval received is from the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition, Hungary certifying the GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin, a note posted on twitter said.

The certificate of GMP is now listed on the EudraGMDP database which is the collection of records of the European Community of manufacturing authorisations and certificates of good manufacturing practice, Bharat Biotech said.

Bharat Biotech intends to submit documentation for emergency use authorisation to several additional countries worldwide, the company said.

"With this approval Bharat Biotech has achieved another significant milestone in innovating and manufacturing vaccines at Global quality standards and moving forward in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the note said.

The recognition compliments the firm's commitment of driving world class innovation and being a frontrunner in the research and development of vaccines, it added.