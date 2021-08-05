STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on petition seeking compliance of Manual Scavengers Act

Amit Sahni had petitioned to ensure directions for compliance with the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, to prevent deaths of manual scavengers.

Published: 05th August 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, issued notice to Centre on a petition seeking strict compliance of the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh allowed the application seeking impleading Union of India as a necessary party to the proceedings for proper adjudication of the petition.

The court asked the Centre to file a reply and listed for further hearing in mid-September.

The application filed by Advocate and social activist Amit Sahni came after the statement given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, in the Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ: Plea in Delhi HC to make Centre party to petition for compliance of law on manual scavenging

"That on July 27, 2021, during the 254th Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Hon'ble Minister of State for Social Justice and empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale (also ex-officio Chairperson of Central Monitoring Committee constituted under section 29 of the Act), while answering an unstarred question bearing no. 1017, asked by fellow MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr L Hanumanthaia about the number of deaths caused due to manual scavenging during the last five years, stated that no such deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging," read the application.

"The said answer before the upper house of the Parliament is not only false and misleading but shows utter insensitivity and apathy towards the departed souls of the manual scavengers, their family members and also towards the group of people who are still into manual scavenging," said advocate Sahni.

Sahni said that such a statement from the ex-officio chairperson of the Central Committee constituted under the Act further makes it evident that the government has indulged in deliberate misstatement and distortion of facts to applaud itself contrary to the record available in the public domain.

The application was filed in the ongoing petition seeking the intervention of the court for issuing directions to the respondents to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (referred to as an Act) to prevent loss of valuable lives of manual scavengers.

In the fresh application, advocate Sahni said that the record placed before the court is contrary to the statement given by the ministry.

"Therefore, the present application is being filed for early listing and impleading Union of India as a necessary party to the proceedings for proper adjudication of the Petition filed by the Petitioner. Kindly list the matter at the earliest," the lawyer said.

Amit Sahni had sought appropriate directions from civic bodies to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, in order to prevent loss of lives because of manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013 Manual scavengers case Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel Justice Jyoti Singh Amit Sahni Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale manua
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Krishnama Raju

    Health is state subject . All the manual scavengers are employed by state govts. Instead of impleading center as a party this pedophile interest litigation should have impleaded corresponding state govts. for the deaths happened in respective states .
    19 hours ago reply
Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp