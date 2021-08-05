STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's Nangal minor rape case transferred to crime branch

Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case.

Published: 05th August 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army activists during a candle march after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered, near India Gate in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered and announced an ex-gratia of rupees ten lakh.

"I met her parents. Her loss can't be compensated for but Delhi government will provide them Rs. 10 lakhs ex-gratia," said Kejriwal after meeting the parents of the girl.

"We'll order magisterial inquiry & appoint top lawyers so that culprits get strict punishment," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met the family of the victim and assured them support.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on basis of the statement of the girl's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent. 

  • Narendra Morar
    Every Indian man should wake up and stand up against rape and harassment. This is a very sad case and men need to speak. Stop all low level sexist banter
    1 day ago reply
