STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF helicopter airlifts stuck Madhya Pradesh home minister from flood-hit Datia, Congress unhappy

Coming to know about around nine villagers being stuck atop the village panchayat building since Tuesday night, the home minister travelled by the SDRF boat to the spot in Kotra village.

Published: 05th August 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

adhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra was among those airlifted by the Indian Air Force.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra was among those airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters in flood-hit Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident kicked up a political row in the state with the opposition Congress dubbing the development as an unwanted attempt by the home minister to become "Spiderman." The Congress also termed the entire act as dangerous for the minister's safety, besides amounting to misutilization of the resources, which should ideally be used only to rescue stranded commoners, who unnecessarily joined the rescue operations.

The incident happened in Kotra village of Datia district of state's Gwalior-Chambal region. Mishra, who is also the local BJP MLA from Datia, had conducted an aerial survey and also embarked on SDRF boats on Wednesday to personally supervise efforts in the flood-hit areas of Datia (his assembly constituency) and Gwalior's Dabra (his former constituency).

Coming to know about around nine villagers being stuck atop the village panchayat building since Tuesday night, the home minister travelled by the SDRF boat to the spot in Kotra village -- around 30 km from Datia district headquarters.

According to official sources associated with the home minister, on reaching the concerned building, the SDRF boat ferried by the minister got stuck in the floodwaters owing to a tree collapse, making its return with many people difficult.

Subsequently, one of the IAF helicopters already engaged in rescue operations was flown to rescue the villagers as well as the minister. The IAF helicopter flew to the Kotra village and airlifted the stranded villagers, the home minister and security staff accompanying him.

The opposition Congress' state media cell vice-president Bhupendra Gupta, meanwhile, questioned entire act. "It's the NDRF and SDRF which conduct rescue operations on ground, while the ministers should only supervise the operations. What was the need for the minister to go there and attempt becoming Spiderman. Such acts are inappropriate for a minister's safety and also amount to misutilization of resources. Such acts will give birth to dangerous tradition," Gupta said.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh rains Madhya Pradesh floods Narottam Mishra SDRF
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp