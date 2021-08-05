STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NGO survey finds healthcare, psychosocial issues were critical to elderly during second COVID wave

Under the survey, Agewell volunteers interacted with 1,500 elderly people in July.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 29 per cent of the elderly population covered in a survey in Delhi-NCR said healthcare issues were the most critical during the second wave of COVID-19 while 24.2 per cent of them found psychosocial conditions more critical, according to an NGO.

NGO Agewell Foundation said it conducted the survey among older persons spread across Delhi-NCR with the objective to assess their current living conditions and the impact of COVID-19 on their lives.

Under the survey, Agewell volunteers interacted with 1,500 elderly people in July.

Healthcare issues were termed the most critical by 28.9 per cent of the elderly, while 24.2 per cent of them said that they found psychosocial conditions more critical, the organisation said, adding 22.7 per cent claimed that social issues were critical for them and 21.7 per cent of the respondents found financial problems more critical during this situation.

Over 42 per cent of the respondents termed sense of loneliness/isolation as the most prominent psychological issue, followed by restlessness (22.6 per cent), according to the survey report.

"Most disturbing impact of increased unemployment/joblessness was increased dependence on others as per 28.7% elderly respondents," it stated.

Another 15.6 per cent said that due to this they were unable to get proper treatment/regular medicines, while 18.4% said that their grandchildren's education suffered due to joblessness in the market.

Among the respondents, 12.6 per cent claimed that they had to terminate/postpone their critical medical checkups due to the pandemic, the NGO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID second wave
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp