Opposition shoots off joint letter demanding snooping discussion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Wednesday toughened its stand over discussion on Pegasus and said the government’s attempts to divide their unity has failed.In a joint statement issued by the Opposition and signed by floor leaders of 14 parties, they said they stand firm and united on their demand for a discussion on Pegasus issue in both the Houses, to be replied by the home minister, as this has national security implications.The Opposition has also conveyed that discussions on farmers’ agitations arising from the three anti-farmer laws should follow the discussion on Pegasus. AAP, which skipped the Opposition meeting Tuesday, also signed the statement.

Urging the Centre to respect Parliamentary democracy, the Opposition leaders said: “It is unfortunate that the government has unleashed a misleading campaign to malign the combined Opposition and blame it for the continued disruptions in the Parliament. The responsibility for the deadlock lies squarely at the doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate and refuses to accept the Opposition’s demand for an informed debate in both the Houses.”Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu held meetings with leaders from the Opposition and treasury benches to end the stalemate and said all issues can be taken up for discussion after agreement between the two sides.

6 TMC MPs suspended

As uproar continued in the Upper House, Naidu ordered 6 TMC MPs to withdraw for the day, for they entered the well of the House and disobeyed the Chair. He said their conduct was disorderly in the House. The MPs include Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor. Another TMC MP, Santanu Sen has already been suspended for the entire monsoon session for snatching and tearing a statement from IT minister Ashwini hand on Pegasus.In a high decibel drama, four of the six suspended MPs tried to enter Rajya Sabha after the House was adjourned for the day, but were stopped by security officers. Allegedly, there wsa a minor scuffle. Sources said a security official was injured and that action is likely to be taken against the MPs.

No change in CAA, informs minister

The Centre is not amending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), to grant nationality to members of communities other than those mentioned in the draft, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said no proposal to amend the act is under consideration.