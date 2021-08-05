STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition shoots off joint letter demanding snooping discussion

Floor leaders of 14 parties want both Houses to take up Pegasus and farmer protest issues

Published: 05th August 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (L) in an argument with SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal outside Parliament on Wednesday |PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Wednesday toughened its stand over discussion on Pegasus and said the government’s attempts to divide their unity has failed.In a joint statement issued by the Opposition and signed by floor leaders of 14 parties, they said they stand firm and united on their demand for a discussion on Pegasus issue in both the Houses, to be replied by the home minister, as this has national security implications.The Opposition has also conveyed that discussions on farmers’ agitations arising from the three anti-farmer laws should follow the discussion on Pegasus. AAP, which skipped the Opposition meeting Tuesday, also signed the statement.

Urging the Centre to respect Parliamentary democracy, the Opposition leaders said: “It is unfortunate that the government has unleashed a misleading campaign to malign the combined Opposition and blame it for the continued disruptions in the Parliament. The responsibility for the deadlock lies squarely at the doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate and refuses to accept the Opposition’s demand for an informed debate in both the Houses.”Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu held meetings with leaders from the Opposition and treasury benches to end the stalemate and said all issues can be taken up for discussion after agreement between the two sides.

6 TMC MPs suspended

As uproar continued in the Upper House, Naidu ordered 6 TMC MPs to withdraw for the day, for they entered the well of the House and disobeyed the Chair. He said their conduct was disorderly in the House. The MPs include Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor. Another TMC MP, Santanu Sen has already been suspended for the entire monsoon session for snatching and tearing a statement from IT minister Ashwini   hand on Pegasus.In a high decibel drama, four of the six suspended MPs tried to enter Rajya Sabha after the House was adjourned for the day, but were stopped by security officers. Allegedly, there wsa a minor scuffle. Sources said a security official was injured and that action is likely to be taken against the MPs.  

No change in CAA, informs minister

The Centre is not amending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), to grant nationality to members of communities other than those mentioned in the draft, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said no proposal to amend the act is under consideration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition Pegasus issue Monsoon session of Parliament
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp