Parties form queues to meet kin of rape-murder victim in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also met them and announced a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Bhim Army members protest at India Gate on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a beeline to meet the parents of the nine-year-old Scheduled Caste girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Old Nangal Rai Village of Delhi Cantonment area.

Gandhi assured all support to the family. “Tears of the mother and father are saying only one thing. Their daughter — daughter of the country — deserves justice. And I am standing with them on this path of justice,” he tweeted. He was the first leader to reach out to the victim’s parents on Wednesday.

According to allegations, the girl was raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment. Delhi Police has registered a case against the four on the basis of the statement of the minor’s mother, who alleged her daughter was cremated without their consent on Sunday.

A delegation led by CPI (M) polit buro member Brinda Karat also visited the family. Delegation members said they are with the family in their fight for justice. “We demand speedy justice through a fast-track court and slapping appropriate sections of the IPC against the culprits. The Central government, being responsible for law and order in the capital, must provide additional compensation to the family,” said KM Tiwari, secretary, CPI(M) Delhi.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also demanded strict action against the culprits.

“The brutal murder of a nine-year-old girl and her cremation is very sad and shameful. BSP demands strict action against the culprits and necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” tweeted the fromer UP CM in Hindi on Wednesday.In the evening, Bhim Army, led by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, held a candle light protest at India Gate to seek justice in the case.

