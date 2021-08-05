STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi says Pegasus a 'tool to silence people' in fresh attack on Modi govt

Addressing a 'Sansad Gehrao' protest here by the Indian Youth Congress, he targeted the prime minister over the issue of employment too.

Published: 05th August 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pegasus snooping row, saying the Israeli spyware was a tool to silence people.

Addressing a 'Sansad Gehrao' protest here by the Indian Youth Congress, he targeted the prime minister over the issue of employment too.

"Your mobile phone is your voice. Narendra Modi has put the idea of Pegasus in the mobile phone of every youth, not just mine. This idea is that if you speak the truth, Narendra Modi and Pegasus are there in your phones," he said.

ALSO READ | Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: Supreme Court on Pegasus matter

"Pegasus is a way to silence the voice of people," he said.

While the Opposition has been attacking the government over the Pegasus issue and accusing it of spying, the ruling party has denied all charges.

Gandhi said the day the youth of the country start speaking the truth, the Modi government will crumble.

The youth of the country cannot get employment till Modi is the prime minister, he said.

