STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram Temple to open for devotees by end of 2023, before Lok Sabha polls

As per sources in the temple trust, the ongoing work at the foundation of the temple is likely to be completed by October, this year.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya will be opened to devotees by the end of December 2023, sources in the Ram Temple Trust said on Wednesday.The opening of the sanctum sanctorum will take place once the idols of Ram Lalla and brothers are shifted to their final abode.

However, the construction of the entire temple complex is expected to complete only by the end of 2025, said the highly-placed sources.At present, the idols are resting inside a makeshift temple made of bullet-proof optical fiber inside the Ram Janmabhoomi premises. 

As per sources in the temple trust, the ongoing work at the foundation of the temple is likely to be completed by October, this year. After that, the second phase of the work is set to start in November around the time of Diwali.The opening of the temple in December 2023 is significant as it comes months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“It is expected that the work on the foundation of the proposed temple will finish by October. All engineers and labourers involved in this work are safe & healthy,” the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said in a tweet last month.

The general secretary of the Temple Trust Champat Rai said the work is progressing round-the-clock in two shifts to ensure that the temple is constructed at the earliest and the pandemic does not impact the work. The temple is being built by the trust with the money collected through donations. Volunteers have collected more than `2,100 crore from 11 crore people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Temple December 2023 Lok Sabha polls 2024
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp