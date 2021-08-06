2022 UP polls: BJP chief to impart ‘Jeet ka mantra’ to mantris

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the Assembly polls of 2022 are inching closer, the BJP is gradually moving into election mode with more frequent visits of the party’s national chief JP Nadda to the state.

Nadda will be in Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday. During his stay, the BJP national president is likely to impart the victory mantra to Yogi mantris who all will be huddled with Nadda to draw a strategy for the upcoming electoral battle and also chalk out ways to consolidate the party’s vote bank.

According to highly-informed sources in the BJP, the party’s national president is likely to hold a workshop for all the ministers at party’s headquarter in Lucknow on Saturday assigning them activities to ensure the party’s victory in 2022.

Moreover, the meeting of all ministers with national leadership may also discuss the probable expansion of the Yogi cabinet and the name to be inducted. The sources also claimed that this time the Yogi ministers would be given a bigger task than just focus on their constituencies.

ALSO READ | Samajwadi Party could win 400 seats in upcoming UP polls, claims Akhilesh Yadav

In July, when national BJP organisation secretary BL Santhosh and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh visited Lucknow, they had met the party leaders and ministers and had taken their feedback. They had even made an evaluation of the performance of BJP MLAs. In July, the party leadership had a closed-door meeting with BJP MPs from UP to discuss the roadmap for 2022.

Meanwhile, the BJP president is also likely to oil the party’s organisational machinery further and make it battle-ready.

In this connection, Nadda is coming down to Lucknow with a broader plan and is likely to hold first direct interaction with in-charge of each of 403 assembly seats.

He is also likely to meet the newly-elected 66 Zila Panchayat chairperson who have won with the support of the BJP. This exercise will help the party to invigorate its grassroots cadre to take on the opposition. However, all the party programmes with the BJP national president will be kept out of the media glare.

In 2017, BJP had contested 384 seats and managed to win 312 seats, securing 41.57% of the votes.