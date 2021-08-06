STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Uttar Pradesh government over inflation, increasing crime rate

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that ever since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the people have been suffering due to inflation and increasing crime rate in the state.

He said the prices of vegetables are skyrocketing and a sharp increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has severely affected the middle-income group.

"Ever since the BJP government came to power, there has been no move to reduce the sufferings of the people and they have been forced to go through the pain of inflation and crime every day.

Only after the formation of a Samajwadi Party government in the state, the pain and suffering of the people will be removed," Yadav was quoted as saying in a party statement.

"There is no end to cases of robbery and kidnapping. The chief minister's claim of zero tolerance has become a mere claim," he said.

Having not even the slightest realisation of people's pain or what they are going through is a sign of "insensitivity" on the part of the BJP government and its leadership, the SP chief alleged.

"The chief minister, who is thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for distributing free ration, does not see how much difficulty people are facing in getting ration and how they are becoming victims of under-weighing of ration at the fair price shops," Yadav said.

