STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says mulling reopening schools, colleges after Durga Puja vacation

Educational institutions have been closed in the state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

Published: 06th August 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is weighing options for reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation in November.

Educational institutions have been closed in the state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

"However, nothing has been finalised just yet," Banerjee told reporters following a meeting of the Global Advisory Board (GAB), headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, at the state secretariat.

The economist is in West Bengal to discuss Covid strategies.

Several educationists, heads of academic institutions and doctors hailed Banerjee and her government's approach towards reopening schools.

Headmaster of state-run higher secondary school Jadavpur Vidyapith, Parimal Bhattacharya, told PTI if schools resume, physical classes can be held on alternate days adhering to Covid protocols.

"Teachers and students will be more than willing I think. Though online classes are taking place in our institution at both secondary and higher secondary levels, students have been reported to be restive and depressed staying indoors," Bhattacharya said.

Office-bearer of Paschimbanga Sikshak Samity, Naba Kumar Karmakar, said it had recently proposed to the state government if in-campus higher classes can resume by August-end, in phases.

"We think online education cannot be the alternative to campus classes. Many students cannot afford smart phones or laptops, which are necessary for virtual learning. So restarting physical classes is the only alternative," he said.

Professor Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University, said students grow up attending classes inside the campus, participating in interactive sessions and these help them in evolving.

"If classes can resume with necessary safety measures, then that should be welcomed," he said.

The medical fraternity described the chief minister's statement as a sign of positive thinking, which can go a long way in easing stress on children.

"We have been trying to protect our children from the pandemic, but at the same time, we also must think about how much their education has been affected since the outbreak of the pandemic," eminent physician Dr Kunal Sarkar said.

Rajib Ghosh, member of the Guardians Forum of a reputed private school, however, said, "It has to be seen that the schools (especially private ones) don't shift the entire responsibility concerning Covid safety protocols to the guardians."

Ghosh, father of a girl who is in Class 5, said the threats of a possible third wave should also be factored in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Bengal schools reopening Durga Puja Bengal COVID cases
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp