CBI arrests man for posing as NHAI chairman

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

A view of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested an impersonator who had allegedly cheated a person to the tune of Rs 80 lakh by posing as chairman of the National Highways Authority of India, officials said on Friday.

The accused Manoj Kumar Jha, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, was arrested from Gurgaon, they said.

Following the arrest, the central probe agency carried out searches at eight premises in Delhi, Kolkata, Madhubani and Bokaro Steel City, which led to recovery of various incriminating documents and around 200 SIM cards, officials said.

"It was alleged that the impersonator called one senior officer in NHAI. It was also alleged that the complainant was advised to talk to the said chairman, as he has informed to refer two-three big reputed contractors for some urgent purpose," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

When the complainant contacted Jha, he allegedly told the complainant that his daughter urgently needed Rs 80 lakh in Kolkata and his son-in-law would collect the amount from there.

"The money was allegedly transferred through hawala network to Kolkata and collected by the accused himself. During investigation, the impersonator was identified as resident of Madhubani (Bihar) and was subsequently arrested from Gurgaon (Haryana)," Joshi said.

He said the accused is presently in the CBI custody till August 9.

