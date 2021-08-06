Incidents of judges being threatened 'serious', says SC; asks states to file report on security

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Worried by the emerging trend of judges harassed and threatened for passing adverse orders, the Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) for not responding properly to complaints against such incidents.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant made scathing remarks against the CBI, saying it has done precious little in this regard. The remarks came when the bench was considering the suo motu case on protection of judges in the wake of the killing of Jharkhand Additional District Judge Uttam Anand last week.

CJI Ramana told Attorney General KK Venugopal judges are not just being attacked physically, but also mentally through intimidating messages on WhatsApp and circulation of posts in social media.

The CJI said that in some places, CBI investigation was ordered. He was seemingly referring to the order passed by Andhra Pradesh High Court last year, directing CBI investigation into threatening social media posts made against high court judges. “In one or two places, courts ordered CBI inquiry. It is sad to say that CBI has done nothing. We expected some change in CBI’s attitude. But there has been no change. We are sorry to observe that,” he told the Attorney General.

“It is a new trend in this country. If an adverse order is passed, judiciary is maligned. Even though judges complain, there is no response. CBI, IB etc aren’t helping judiciary at all,” the CJI added while slating the hearing for August 9. The bench sought CBI’s presence on August 10, to apprise the court of the progress it has made in the investigation in the Jharkhand judge’s death. The bench also sought the response of the Centre on a plea seeking a special protection force for judges and courts.

“Look at the unfortunate death of a young judge. It is the failure of the state. Security should have been provided to residences of judges,” CJI Ramana observed. The Advocate General of Jharkhand, Rajiv Ranjan, informed that the state government had immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team and on the day of the crime two persons who were in the auto-rickshaw which knocked down Judge Anand were apprehended. “So you have washed off your hands?” CJI Ramana asked the Advocate General in response to that.

Govt asked to fill up tribunal vacancies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern at the mounting vacancies in tribunals across the country and pulled up the government for not filing up vacancies. It observed that it is getting an impression the bureaucracy does not want these bodies to function. There are vacancies in posts of 20 presiding officers, 110 judicial members, and 111 technical members in all tribunals. The SC warned it will summon top officials of the government if the situation is not remedied.

CJI displeased with voluminous petitions

New Delhi: Expressing displeasure at highly voluminous petitions filed by parties before the Supreme Court, CJI NV Ramana wondered if the purpose of this was to terrorise judges against reading petitions in full. The remarks were made while considering petitions filed in the matter related to TRAI’s tariff order. “Purpose of this seems to be that the judge should not read anything. Yesterday we had to engage a lorry to carry this,” CJI told the counsel. He asked lawyers involved in this to sit together and file a shorter compilation.