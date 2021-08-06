STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian, Chinese armies complete disengagement at Gogra Point

Indian army said the disengagement process was carried out over August 4 and 5 and the troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases.

Published: 06th August 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

Image of China and India flags used for representation

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Army and China’s PLA have disengaged from Gogra (Patrolling Point 17 A) at Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh and withdrew to their “permanent bases”. “As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days i.e., 04 and 05 August 2021. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases,” the Indian Army in its official statement said. 

Both sides have carried out on-ground verification. The decision to disengage was taken in the 12th round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China held on July 31, at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point in Eastern Ladakh. An agreement was reached after a candid and in-depth exchange of views between both sides on the resolution of the standoff situation in remaining areas. 

As reported earlier by the TNIE, the two sides also discussed the possibility of disengaging from both Gogra and Hotspring. About 35 soldiers from both sides were in a face-off situation since May last year.
The standoff which began in May 2020 with Finger 4 at North Bank of Pangong Tso had spread out to Hotspring, Gogra, Galwan. Standoffs also existed at Depsang and Demchok.

With Gogra disengagement one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved along with the standoff at Galwan and North and South Banks of Pangong Tso. As per the agreement, “All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period,” the Army said.
 This agreement ensures that the LAC will be respected by both sides, and no unilateral changes will by made by either party to the status quo.

Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, the Army said. India has been asking for status quo ante with troops getting back to the pre-May 2020 positions. There are around 60,000 troops from each side along the LAC of the Eastern Ladakh along with tanks, artillery guns and mechanised vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disengagement India China border Ladakh border Indian army Chinese army
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp