Indian, Chinese armies complete disengagement at Gogra Point

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army and China’s PLA have disengaged from Gogra (Patrolling Point 17 A) at Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh and withdrew to their “permanent bases”. “As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days i.e., 04 and 05 August 2021. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases,” the Indian Army in its official statement said.

Both sides have carried out on-ground verification. The decision to disengage was taken in the 12th round of talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China held on July 31, at Chushul Moldo Meeting Point in Eastern Ladakh. An agreement was reached after a candid and in-depth exchange of views between both sides on the resolution of the standoff situation in remaining areas.

As reported earlier by the TNIE, the two sides also discussed the possibility of disengaging from both Gogra and Hotspring. About 35 soldiers from both sides were in a face-off situation since May last year.

The standoff which began in May 2020 with Finger 4 at North Bank of Pangong Tso had spread out to Hotspring, Gogra, Galwan. Standoffs also existed at Depsang and Demchok.

With Gogra disengagement one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved along with the standoff at Galwan and North and South Banks of Pangong Tso. As per the agreement, “All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period,” the Army said.

This agreement ensures that the LAC will be respected by both sides, and no unilateral changes will by made by either party to the status quo.

Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, the Army said. India has been asking for status quo ante with troops getting back to the pre-May 2020 positions. There are around 60,000 troops from each side along the LAC of the Eastern Ladakh along with tanks, artillery guns and mechanised vehicles.