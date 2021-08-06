STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand announces 50 decimal land for hockey star Nikki Pradhan, basic amenities in village

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said the Jharkhand players who participated in Tokyo Olympics will be suitably rewarded once they come home.

Published: 06th August 2021

Indian women's hockey team (Photo | AP)

By Mukesh Ranjan 
Express News Service

RANCHI: Impressed by the outstanding performance of Olympic hockey star Nikki Pradhan, the Jharkhand government Friday announced 50 decimal of land at her village in Khunti. 

According to officials, identification of land is under process and very soon it will be handed over to her.

In addition, a hockey ground along with pucca-road and other basic amenities are also being ensured for Nikki’s village as she has made the district and state proud by being part of the hockey team which created history by remaining in the fourth position in Olympics-2021.

Notably, Nikki’s village Hesal, a few kilometers from the state capital Ranchi, does not have even the basic amenities such as road, electricity proper drainage system, and drinking water. 

Interestingly, the village has produced 27 national and international hockey players so far. However, it does not have a hockey ground for the young players to hone their skills.

WATCH | Indian women's hockey team breaks down while talking to PM Narendra Modi

“Process of identification for 50 decimal of land near Hesal village is underway and very soon we will be able to identify it which will be handed over to Nikki Pradhan. In addition to that, all other basic amenities like pucca road, electricity and water supply, educational facilities are also being ensured,” said Muhu Block Development Officer Mithlesh Kumar. 

Proper arrangement of coach for those who are interested in making their career in hockey, will also be done, he added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said the Jharkhand players who participated in Tokyo Olympics will be suitably rewarded once they come home. “Show your talent in sports and the state government will take full care of you,” said Soren.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister presented Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of archer Deepika Kumari and Nikki Pradhan, and Salima Tete, members of the women's hockey team representing the country in the Tokyo Olympics.
 

