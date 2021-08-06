Kumbh fake Covid testing case: ED conducts raids at multiple locations

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The enforcement directorate on Friday conducted searches at the office and residential premises of pathological laboratories in connection with fake Covid test scam in Uttarakhand, Harayana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A tweet by the officials handle of the ED stated, "ED has conducted searches at the office and residential premises of Novus Path Labs, DNA Labs, Max Corporate Services, Dr. Lal Chandani Labs ; and Nalwa Labs at Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Noida and Hisar in connection with fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh Mela at Haridwar."

The statement by the agency mentioning that it has seized Rs 30.9 lakh, property documents, laptops, mobile phones, bogus bill and 'incriminating documents' added that the labs used single mobile number or a false mobile number, single address for multiple persons for inflating the numbers of Covid 19 test reports without actually testing any samples.

The agency has already registered a criminal case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the accused companies and their directors.

Last month, the SIT added Section 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) in the already registered FIR against a firm and two pathology laboratories- Nalwa Laboratories Private Limited and Dr. Lal Chandani Labs Limited accused of irregularities in Covid 19 testing in Kumbh in Haridwar.

The case was registered last month under sections of Epidemic Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, IPC 420 (forgery), 468(forgery), 471(fraudulently using as genuine any document or electronic record), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 188 (punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 and 270 (likely to spread infection).

The partners in the two pathology labs have got stay from the Uttarakhand High Court on their arrests with a condition to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.