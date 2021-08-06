Maharashtra: Resort being operated as dance bar in Virar raided, 31 held

By PTI

PALGHAR: A total of 31 people, including bar dancers and staff, were arrested after a resort was raided in Virar area of Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Senior Inspector Suresh Mane of Virar police station said the resort, situated on Virar-Vrajeshwari Road, was raided in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after a tip off was received that it was being run as a dance bar.

"It did not have several required documents. We have arrested 31 people, including 16 bar dancers who had been brought from Andheri in Mumbai. We also seized Rs 2.30 lakh cash.

A case under IPC, Prohibition Act provisions as well as COVID-19 norms has been registered," he said.