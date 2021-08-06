STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police seize drugs worth Rs six crore; five including Nigerian national held in Bengaluru

Nabaran Chakma, one of those arrested, is a native of Assam, who has been selling drugs to students at prominent educational institutions of the city.

Published: 06th August 2021

Drugs

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru nabbed five drug peddlers including a Nigerian with contraband worth Rs six crore on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel raided an apartment in Hennur in the city and caught the drug peddlers and seized Hashish oil, marijuana, Charas balls and hydro weed saplings from their possession, police said.

Police also seized a car, a bike and mobile phones from their possession.

According to police, Nabaran Chakma, one of those arrested, is a native of Assam, who has been selling drugs to students at prominent educational institutions of the city and software engineers for the past three years.

Last year, when police raided a house in Ramamurthy Nagar in the city, Chakma managed to give police a slip while his accomplice Sinto Thomas was arrested.

"It has come to our knowledge that in the last one year, Chakma grew his racket and sold drugs through his accomplices," police said in a statement.

In another operation, Onyeka Emmanuel James (31) from Abuja in Nigeria, was arrested with Ecstasy pills, LSD strip and MDMA pills.

Recently, police lathicharged African nationals who were protesting outside the JC Nagar police station against the alleged custodial death of one of their friends.

The man was detained in connection a drug case but he died due to a suspected cardiac arrest, police said.

