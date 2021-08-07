23 rain-related deaths in Madhya Pradesh, many missing 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Heavy rains and flooded rivers continued to claim lives and damage property in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Since July 28, floods and building collapses have killed at least 23 people in the state. While 10 people have so far died in Shivpuri district, six have died in Sheopur district, four in Guna district and three Ater area of Bhind district.

However, as per officials in Gwalior, 12 people have died in floods and related incidents in the region in the last three four days. According to official sources, many people are missing in Guna, Sheopur, Shivpuri and Morena district after being swept away in swollen water bodies and rivers.

As per state government, more than 60,000 people in more than 1,200 villages have been affected by floods in major rivers of Gwalior-Chambal region. Around 31,000 people have been rescued and 6,000 have been housed in 126 relief camps.

While situation in Bhind, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Gwalior districts is improving, the situation in Morena, Guna and Ashok Nagar district has only worsened due to heavy rains and rising water levels of Chambal and Parvati rivers.

According to sources in Guna district, all six dams are overflowing and 32 other water bodies, including kunds (ponds) have developed cracks. Around 200 houses have collapsed due to continued heavy rains. The situation in adjoining Ashok Nagar district is also worsening.

Around 570 people have so far been rescued from 200 villages of Guna district by NDRF, SDRF and other rescue teams. As per the chief minister’s office, an Army column and two NDRF teams have been rushed to Ashok Nagar-Guna to carry out rescue works there.

