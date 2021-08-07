STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Develop border areas to mitigate migration: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to Centre

Khandu said the North Eastern Council should act as a think tank of the region for the creation of ideas and promoting overall development.

Published: 07th August 2021 02:05 PM

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged the Centre for comprehensive infrastructure and development schemes for the border areas to mitigate migration.

Khandu called on Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Friday and suggested developing model villages with all basic amenities in the border areas so that it benefits the local populace and promotes tourism in the region.

In the meeting, he emphasised on the introduction of the Northeastern states in the national curriculum to create greater awareness and promote fraternity among all Indians, as per an official statement.

Khandu said the North Eastern Council should act as a think tank of the region for the creation of ideas and promoting overall development.

Khandu also called on Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and briefed him about the sports scenario of the state.

He informed the minister that Arunachal Pradesh has tremendous potential in sports activities.

"The youth in the state have taken sports as a career option which is in fact a positive sign," Khandu said, underscoring inadequate infrastructure and facilities as bottlenecks in the sports sector of the state.

The chief minister urged Thakur to address the issue and release funds pending with the ministry under various heads.

Khandu later called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri and placed a request for the financial requirements on the Urban Tourism Infrastructure Development Plan for 12 tourist circuits of the state.

He urged the minister to consider implementing a GIS-based integrated drainage master plan for the capital region, besides seeking relaxation for Arunachal Pradesh on eligibility under the AMRUT scheme.

Khandu also discussed pending petroleum exploration licenses and petroleum mining lease in Arunachal Pradesh and promotion and mining activities in the state.

Matters such as the establishment of a nursing college in Itanagar, support for the development of the state through PSUs and establishment of storage depots of petroleum products were also discussed in the meeting.

The Union ministers assured to lend all possible support to the state, the statement said.

Khandu was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar during the meetings, it added.







