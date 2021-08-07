STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition leaders at Kisan Parliament to show solidarity with farmer protests

Leaders of 14 opposition parties watched the ‘Kisan Parliament’ at Jantar Mantar, where farmers have been sitting in protest since July 22.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:13 AM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (C) & other Opposition leaders at the ‘Kisan Parliament’ held by agitating farmers at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Opposition MPs on Friday joined the farmers’ protest in the national capital and witnessed ‘Kisan Parliament’, where agitating farmers passed a no-confidence motion against the government for not repealing the three farm laws.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other party MPs along with MPs from DMK, SP, RJD, Left parties, NCP and Shiv Sena were present. MPs from AAP and TMC skipped but TMC MPs had met the protesting farmers earlier in the day.

The agitating farmers have ensured since the start of their protest that politicians and political parties will not be allowed to share their platform, but they can come and sit there to express their support.

“We have come to convey our support to the protesting farmers and their demand for repeal of the three black laws. You all know what is happening in Parliament. We want Pegasus to be discussed. They are not allowing it,” Gandhi told reporters.

The Opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament against the three farm laws and demanding their repeal. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said if the Opposition is really concerned about the farmers, then the government is ready to discuss the issues in both Houses, but they are not ready to talk. “They just want to be in the media’s limelight,” said Tomar.

