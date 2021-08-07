STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Passage of 8 bills in third week of Monsoon Session increases Rajya Sabha productivity to 24.2 per cent

Opposition members have been creating uproar in the House demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row and on the farmers issue.

Published: 07th August 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, August 2, 2021.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, August 2, 2021. (Photo | PTII)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The passage of eight bills in the Rajya Sabha during the third week of the Monsoon Session has helped increased productivity of the House to 24.2 per cent.

This has gone up from last week when the productivity was 13.70 per cent.

In the first week, the Upper House of Parliament registered high productivity of 32.20 per cent, according to the data with the Rajya Sabha research department.

The overall productivity of the House for first three weeks of the Monsoon Session has been 22.60 per cent, a Rajya Sabha official said.

The Upper House has witnessed repeated disruptions in the last three weeks since the session started on July 19.

Opposition members have been creating uproar in the House demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row and on the farmers issue, among other matters.

In the past week, 68 members from 17 parties discussed the bills before their passage .

The parties whose members took part in the discussions include AIADMK, Aam Aadmi Party, BJD, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), DMK, JD(U), NCP, RJD, RPI, Shiv Sena, TDP, TMC (Moopanar), TRS and YSRCP.

These 17 parties along with nominated members of the Rajya Sabha account for 87 per cent of the present strength of the House.

The TMC and the SAD that are insisting on a discussion on the Pegasus controversy and farmers' issues account for less than 6 per cent of the strength of the House, officials pointed out.

The House spent 3 hours 25 minutes on the passage of these bills.

Of the total time of 28 hours and 30 minutes during this week, one hour and 41 minutes were spent on the Question Hour during which 17 starred questions were taken up.

A total of 21 hours and 36 minutes were lost due to disruptions in the House during the week, they said.

Due to continued disruptions since the session started, 60 hours and 28 minutes of the Rajya Sabha have been lost out of the total available time of 78 hours and 30 minutes.

Officials said of the total functional time of 17 hours and 44 minutes, the House spent 4 hours and 49 minutes on government bills, 3 hours and 19 minutes on the Question Hour and 4 hours and 37 minutes on the short duration discussion on COVID-19 related issues during the first three weeks.

Due to repeated disruptions, as many as 197 Zero Hour occasions and 153 Special Mention occasions were lost during the session, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Monsoon session bills passed
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp