Renaming of Khel Ratna triggers political debate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid euphoria over the achievements of the Indian hockey teams in Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand. Congress took potshots, accusing the government of cutting down sports budget in an Olympic year, while also asking for renaming of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi after sporting icons of the country.

“I have been getting requests from citizens to name Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. Respecting their sentiment, Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,” tweeted the Prime Minister. Ministers and BJP leaders hailed the decision.

Congress welcomed the decision to rename the award, but accused the government of being selective. Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he hoped stadiums henceforth will be named after sportspersons.

Accusing the government of fostering myopic political motive, Surjewala said the sport budget had been cut by `230 crore in the Olympic year. He also charged that the government is seeking to divert attention from issues like farmers’ agitation and inflation.