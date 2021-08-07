STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Renaming of Khel Ratna triggers political debate

Congress welcomed the decision to rename the award, but accused the government of being selective.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

FILE | Deepa Malik receives Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid euphoria over the achievements of the Indian hockey teams in Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand. Congress took potshots, accusing the government of cutting down sports budget in an Olympic year, while also asking for renaming of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi after sporting icons of the country.   

“I have been getting requests from citizens to name Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. Respecting their sentiment, Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award,” tweeted the Prime Minister.  Ministers and BJP leaders hailed the decision.

Congress welcomed the decision to rename the award, but accused the government of being selective. Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he hoped stadiums henceforth will be named after sportspersons. 
Accusing the government of fostering myopic political motive, Surjewala said the sport budget had been cut by `230 crore in the Olympic year. He also charged that the government is seeking to divert attention from issues like farmers’ agitation and inflation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Major dhyan Chand khel ratna award Major Dhyan Chand Khel ratna award
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp