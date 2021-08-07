Three arrested on charge of attempting to murder Tripura CM Biplab Deb: Police

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tripura Police arrested three youth for their alleged attempt to “murder” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The incident occurred when Deb was returning home at Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Lane in Agartala after a walk on Friday evening. The state is currently under a Covid-induced night curfew.

The accused, all of them in their twenties, were produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, which sent them to 14 days’ judicial custody. The police said the troika had driven a car through the CM’s security cordon.

“The private car was being driven at a high speed. The CM escaped narrowly. He saved his life by jumping aside,” a senior police official said.

He also said that the accused – Subham Saha who is an engineer, Aman Saha, and Gairik Ghosh (both college graduates) – had violated curfew and allegedly attacked a cop when the personnel tried to intercept the vehicle. The accused were allegedly in an inebriated state.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage), 353 (assault or criminal force), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (an act done by several persons with a common intention) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act.

The police seized the car, involved in the incident, and the mobile phones of the accused.