STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam govt plans to set up cultural centre at Bhupen Hazarika's Kuthori house

The Assam government proposes to set up a cultural project at the site in Nagaon district, which will include a museum, a cinema hall and a library to preserve Hazarika's creations.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupen Hazarika

Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGAON: The Assam government has acquired the land and house that once belonged to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika at Kuthori near the Kaziranga National Park to set up a cultural centre, an official said on Sunday.

Kaliabor Sub-divisional Officer P K Das had handed over the seven bighas of land to the cultural department last month.

The Assam government proposes to set up a cultural project at the site in Nagaon district, which will include a museum, a cinema hall and a library to preserve Hazarika's creations, including his songs and literary works, he said.

The Dada Saheb Phalke awardee had bought the land under the Kaliabor sub-division in 1974 and built a house, naming it 'Apun Ghar' (home of one's own).

He also had plans to set up a cultural centre there, family members said.

Hazarika had created several evergreen songs and written many literary pieces at this house.

Due to some unavoidable circumstances, however, he had to sell both the land and the house, but his fans and intellectuals had urged the state government to acquire those and set up a cultural centre in his memory.

The owner of the property, who did not wish to be identified, decided to give it to the state government for setting up the project as a tribute to Assam's cultural doyen, officials said.

Local MLA and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta had already installed a statue of the legendary singer-musician-filmmaker in front of the house.

Former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his cabinet colleagues had taken a decision to buy back the property and set up a cultural centre.

The Sonowal government also acquired Hazarika's Kolkata residence at Golf Green area, which the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to include in the list of heritage buildings.

A Bhupen Hazarika Museum was already set up at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati during his lifetime, where various memorabilia like awards and honours received by him, musical instruments, books, furniture, photographs from his collection and other personal artefacts are on display.

Hazarika had died on November 5, 2011 at Mumbai and was cremated at Jalukbari in Guwahati.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam government Bhupen Hazarika house cultural centre Bhupen Hazarika Kuthori House
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp