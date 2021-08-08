Covid vaccination certificate now available through WhatsApp

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said on Sunday.

Presently, people have to download their vaccination certificate by logging into the CoWin portal.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.

Cumulatively, 50,68,10,492 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country through 58,51,292 sessions, according to a provisional report till 7 am on Sunday, with 55,91,657 doses being given in a day.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years and aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India threw open the vaccination drive for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

The government further expanded the vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.