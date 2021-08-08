STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four IIT Roorkee professors among 50 inspirational women in STEM education by CII

All four faculty members have vastly contributed to scientific research, new product development, patents, and research publications.

Published: 08th August 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

The CII on Sunday launched an ebook, titled 'WiSTEM-2021: Nurture and Celebrate Women in STEM'.

The CII on Sunday launched an ebook, titled 'WiSTEM-2021: Nurture and Celebrate Women in STEM'.

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Four faculty from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have been featured in the compendium by the Confederation of Indian Industry - CII on 50 women achievers from India in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). 

The CII on Sunday launched an ebook, titled 'WiSTEM-2021: Nurture and Celebrate Women in STEM'.

Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, said, "It is a proud moment for us as four of our faculty members have been recognized in the e-book on Indian Women Achievers in STEM disciplines. I would like to congratulate CII on this initiative. It will encourage women from all walks of life to believe that their aspirations can be fulfilled if they can persist with their efforts."

The IIT Roorkee professors, part of the compendium include the names of Professor Davinder Kaur Walia, senior faculty in the department of Physics and Centre for Nanotechnology; professor Debrupa Lahiri, faculty in the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and Center for Nanotechnology; professor Pranita P Sarangi, faculty at the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering and professor Kusum Deep, senior faculty in the Department of Mathematics and Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. 

All four faculty members have vastly contributed to scientific research, new product development, patents, and research publications. They have inspired many students to take up STEM courses and engineering as a profession said the statement from the IIT-R. 

The statement added, "All the women featured in the publication are warriors in their own right, for they have carved a niche career path for themselves, defying all the existing social barriers." 

Commenting on the development, professor Debrupa Lahiri said, "I believe that a woman shouldn't let go off her aspirations due to social constructs. They should have faith and confidence in their ability and maintain a balance between family and profession, to let neither pull them away from their dream. Determination is the key to achieving goals. I am glad to be associated with a progressive institute such as IIT Roorkee, which in many ways is a torchbearer, encouraging and uplifting women with their multiple initiatives and programmes."

Professor Davinder Kaur Walia said, "I am thankful to CII that they are recognizing and appreciating the presence of women in STEM disciplines. These stories will act as morale boosters for future science and technology courses aspirants. Besides the institute, parents' encouragement towards their child's ambitions does wonders, irrespective of the field. I am grateful for all the support and push I received from my parents. For today, they are one of the key contributors to my success. My advice to all the students is to stay positive and enthusiastic about their dreams."

Elated with her inclusion in the list, Professor Pranita P Sarangi said, "I am extremely humbled to feature among such glorious women of India. I strongly feel that with the right environment and support women could achieve anything. We just have to believe in ourselves, listen to our hearts, set bigger goals, and rise above our environments to bring all dreams to reality. I am very happy and excited for the opportunity to contribute to initiatives such as DST's Vigyan Jyoti and Gender Advancement in Transforming Institutions (GATI) programs currently implemented at the institution."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Roorkee IIT Roorkee professors women achievers STEM education
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp