STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAC 'Vikrant' returns after successfully completing five-day maiden sea voyage

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, set sail on August 4 for the crucial sea trials ahead of its planned induction into the Indian Navy by August next year.

Published: 08th August 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-1), to be named INS Vikrant, returning to Kochi after successful sea trials.

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-1), to be named INS Vikrant, returning to Kochi after successful sea trials. (Photo | Arun Angela, Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) ‘Vikrant’ on Sunday successfully completed its maiden sea voyage for which she had sailed on Wednesday from Kochi.  

"Trials progressed as planned and system parameters proved satisfactory. The carrier would continue to undergo series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems prior to handing over the vessel to the Indian Navy," an official statement by the Southern Naval Command said here.

Trials were reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command on the last day, and have progressed as planned and system parameters have been proved satisfactory. 

"The successful completion of maiden trials sorties, despite challenges faced due to Covid19 pandemic and COVID protocols in place, is testimony to the dedicated efforts of large number of stakeholders for over a decade. This is a major milestone activity and historical event. The carrier would undergo a series of Sea Trials to prove all equipment and systems prior to its delivery in 2022," it said.

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’ designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND) was built at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Shipping (MoS). 

Madhu S Nair, the chairman and managing director of CSL said the maiden sea trial of the vessel was a complete success. "We have tested all the parameters set for the trial. Our focus is on completion of the rest of the sea trials and delivering the vessel to the Indian Navy next year," 
Nair said, adding that the maiden sea trial will be a "mammoth confidence booster" to the entire team.

The South Naval Command said IAC is a leading example of the nation’s quest for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and the Indian Navy’s 'Make in India' initiative, with more than 76% indigenous content.  

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is 262 m long, 62 m at the widest part and a height of 59 m including the superstructure. There are 14 decks in all, including five in the superstructure. The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, having gender-sensitive accommodation spaces for women officers.  The ship with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation and survivability, has been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

During the maiden sailing, the ship’s performance, including hull, main propulsion, Power Generation and Distribution (PGD) and auxiliary equipment were tested.

Delivery of Vikrant is being targeted to coincide with celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.   

With the delivery of IAC, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an Aircraft Carrier and provides thrust to Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Delivery of IAC would also strengthen India’s position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
indigenous aircraft carrier IAC vikrant Indian Navy
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp