No coffee or sandwich, these Cafeterias set up by Assam agriculture dept have a unique purpose

The Rice Varietal Cafeteria is being implemented to test the characteristics, performance, resistance, production yield of different varieties of paddy.

Published: 08th August 2021 03:26 PM

The entire exercise – from seed-sowing to harvesting – is closely monitored by the officials of agriculture department.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: This is not an urban cafeteria where one chooses one’s coffee and sandwich.

The Assam agriculture department is trying to promote the cultivation of the best varieties of paddy under a newly-launched programme called 'Rice Varietal Cafeteria'. It is a part of Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART).

Following field visits, officials of the agriculture department, APART and Agricultural Technology Management Agency will support farmers under the programme. They are provided with seeds of 10-12 paddy varieties. The department tries to find out which variety gives a good harvest and in which region followed by an analysis of its qualities.

The cafeterias established in four ADO circles of Golaghat district are helping farmers choose the best variety of paddy for cultivation. District Agricultural Officer Nabin Ch Bora inaugurated the cafeterias at Borchapori under Morongi ADO circle and Betoni Pathar under Sarupathar ADO circle on Friday.

The beneficiaries were assisted with paddy varieties such as Ranjit Sub 1, Swarna Sub 1, Kola Joha, Rongdoi, Kaal Jeera Joha, Bor Dhan, Nahar Sali, Bokul Bora, Bahadur, Black Rice, CR 501, Keteki Joha, Bokul Joha, Kunkuni Joha, Black Rice, Bora, Sokuwa and Goya.

According to official sources, the Rice Varietal Cafeteria is being implemented to test the characteristics, performance, resistance, production yield of different varieties of paddy – all planted under the same conditions on a trial basis.

The entire exercise – from seed-sowing to harvesting – is closely monitored by the officials of agriculture department, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), APART and ATMA, Golaghat besides seed dealers, Assam State Seed Certification Agency, farmers and rice millers.

“The stakeholders select the best varieties of rice based on crop characteristics, yield and yield-related parameters such as plant height, duration-in-days, disease resistance, pest resistance, effective tillers, grain type, grain colour etc,” the sources said.

The sources also said that following the analysis of crop, the department would suggest the farmers which varieties they should cultivate in different ADO circles.

“The farmers can also self-analyse and then decide what they should go for. The whole idea is to promote a region’s best paddy varieties,” the sources added.

