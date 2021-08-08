STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ocean-energy-powered desal plant coming soon at Lakshadweep

OTEC is an eco-friendly method to generate power using the difference in temperatures of the surface and the deep sea. As we go deeper and deeper in the sea, the temperature get lower.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

The process involves vaporising a low-boiling-point fluid under vacuum using surface sea water and condensing the vapour using deep-sea cold water. The vapour would drive a turbine connected to a gene

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) will soon start working to build the world’s first self-powered desalination plant using Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) at Kavaratti Island in Lakshadweep. NIOT officials told Express tenders have been called for and bids will be finalised in two months.

OTEC is an eco-friendly method to generate power using the difference in temperatures of the surface and the deep sea. As we go deeper and deeper in the sea, the temperature get lower. In tropical countries like India, the temperature gradient is more or less constant throughout the year, thus ensuring constant power generation potential. The process involves vaporising a low-boiling-point fluid like ammonia or water under vacuum using the surface warm sea water and condensing the vapour thus generated using deep-sea cold water. The vapour generated would drive a turbine connected to a generator, thus generating power. This cycle can be continued without breaks, and is fully renewable.

NIOT head (energy and fresh water group) Purnima Jalihal said that the Kavaratti plant, which has a capacity to produce one lakh litres of fresh portable water, will be the world’s first prototype of a OTEC-powered desalination plant and would pave the way for future large-scale plants.

“The main advantage of OTEC is that it’s completely environment friendly. NIOT had installed Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plants in Kavaratti in 2005 and subsequently at Agatti and Minicoy Islands. The pumps used in these plants are run using the diesel generator grid on the islands. Transportation of diesel is difficult especially during monsoon. It is also better if we adopt clean and green energy sources for the islands’ delicate ecosystem,” she said. NIOT officials also noted that there are many challenges in this project since it is being carried out for the first time ever. 

Responding to a query, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh told the Parliament on Friday that NIOT is working towards installing the first-ever OTEC-powered desal plant in Lakshadweep. Also, the Geological Survey of India had mounted six cruises around Andaman and Nicobar Islands and offshore domains off AP and TN coast to find suitable sites for installation of OTEC plants.

“Based on the preliminary feasibility and assessment of the seabed and the temperature profile across the seawater column, favourable locations were identified in the offshores of Havelock Island, Little Andaman Island and Car Nicobar Island, Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and also the Puducherry coast,” the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIOT desalination plant Lakshadweep
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp