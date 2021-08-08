Over 52 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 52.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 8,99,260 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 50,32,77,942 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

More than 2.42 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.