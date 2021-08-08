STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav promises caste census within six months of assuming power

'Today with the available technology, it will not even take six months. It can be done within three months or even less,' Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said at a conference in Lucknow.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced that he would get a caste census done within six months of SP government being formed if voted to power in 2022 polls.

"Today with the available technology, it will not even take six months. It can be done within three months or even less," he said at the conference, which was held at Samajwadi party headquarters in Lucknow.

Addressing the workers of Mahan Dal ­– an ally of SP claiming to enjoy the support of OBCs like Shakyas, Mauryas and Kushwahas particularly in western Uttar Pradesh – Akhilesh accused the ruling BJP of having tried to divide the backward classes by pitting the Yadavs against the rest.

ALSO READ | Now, BJP ally Apna Dal demands caste-based census, separate ministry for OBC welfare

"They (ruling BJP) are not interested in conducting a caste census." he said.

Akhilesh claimed that there was a time when they pitched us against each other saying that Yadavs were depriving the other backwards of opportunities.

"Earlier the Congress spent thousands of crores of rupees and got the caste census done but the
statistics were never released," Akhilesh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party UP Polls 2022 Caste Census
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp