Amid Opposition ruckus, Modi government passes Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposed to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes.

Soon after the Bill was introduced in the Lower House to restore power to states to identify backward classes, the House was adjourned till 12:30 pm due to the continuous sloganeering by the opposition leaders.

The third time when the lower house was adjourned today. Earlier, it was adjourned till 11: 30 am and 12 noon.

The Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal also introduced the National Commission for Homeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, earlier in the day, said that all Opposition parties will support the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021.

"The government is going to introduce the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament.We all leaders of various parties will support this bill, and we want this bill being introduced today (Monday) to be passed immediately after a discussion on it," he told reporters.

At a strategy meeting, Opposition parties decided to co-operate with the Centre in passing the Bill to restore states' power to identify backward classes.

Kharge said, "The amendment is to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes. The Supreme Court, in May 2021, had ruled that only the Centre can do so."

"More than half of the population in the country belongs to the backward class. The bill will be introduced, will be considered on and will be passed on the same day," Kharge said.

This has happened in the past when a bill was brought for providing reservation to the economically weaker sections, he said.

"We will peacefully support this bill. This issue is in the interest of backward classes and the country," Kharge said.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.

The bill aims to clarify provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of states to have their own lists of backward classes after identifying them.

Leaders of 15 Opposition parties met at the Parliament complex on Monday morning to formulate a common strategy on this as well as issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers' concerns as the Monsoon session of Parliament entered its final week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who attended the meeting held at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides the Congress, leaders of the DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, NC, IUML, LJD, RSP and the KC(M) were present.

Opposition parties have united in seeking a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the farmers' problems, and is exerting pressure on the government.

Parliament has failed to transact any significant business since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session.

Some bills, however, have been passed amid the din.

(With PTI Inputs)