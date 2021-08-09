STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Opposition ruckus, Modi government passes Constitution Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

Soon after the Bill was introduced in the Lower House to restore power to states to identify backward classes, the House was adjourned till 12:30 pm due to the continuous sloganeering.

Published: 09th August 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposed to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes.

Soon after the Bill was introduced in the Lower House to restore power to states to identify backward classes, the House was adjourned till 12:30 pm due to the continuous sloganeering by the opposition leaders.

The third time when the lower house was adjourned today. Earlier, it was adjourned till 11: 30 am and 12 noon.

The Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal also introduced the National Commission for Homeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, earlier in the day, said that all Opposition parties will support the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021.

"The government is going to introduce the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament.We all leaders of various parties will support this bill, and we want this bill being introduced today (Monday) to be passed immediately after a discussion on it," he told reporters.

At a strategy meeting, Opposition parties decided to co-operate with the Centre in passing the Bill to restore states' power to identify backward classes.

Kharge said, "The amendment is to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes. The Supreme Court, in May 2021, had ruled that only the Centre can do so."

"More than half of the population in the country belongs to the backward class. The bill will be introduced, will be considered on and will be passed on the same day," Kharge said.

This has happened in the past when a bill was brought for providing reservation to the economically weaker sections, he said.

"We will peacefully support this bill. This issue is in the interest of backward classes and the country," Kharge said.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. 

The bill aims to clarify provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of states to have their own lists of backward classes after identifying them.

Leaders of 15 Opposition parties met at the Parliament complex on Monday morning to formulate a common strategy on this as well as issues like the Pegasus snooping controversy and farmers' concerns as the Monsoon session of Parliament entered its final week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who attended the meeting held at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides the Congress, leaders of the DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, SP, CPM, RJD, AAP, CPI, NC, IUML, LJD, RSP and the KC(M) were present.

Opposition parties have united in seeking a discussion on the Pegasus snooping issue and the farmers' problems, and is exerting pressure on the government.

Parliament has failed to transact any significant business since it met on July 19 for the Monsoon session.

Some bills, however, have been passed amid the din.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Constitution Amendment Bill Lok Sabha Other Backward Classes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp