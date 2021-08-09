STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh BJP to deploy 'Swasthya Swayamsevak' at booth level, Congress terms it 'mere politics'

The saffron party will groom them as health volunteers and at each booth level a minimum of two cadres will be positioned to 'offer their services'.

Published: 09th August 2021

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition BJP in a move to reach out to the masses amid the coronavirus pandemic has decided to prepare their 'Swasthya Swayamsevaks' and train them as health volunteers ahead of their deployment as 'Booth Level' awareness team across Chhattisgarh.

The party will groom them as health volunteers and at each booth level a minimum of two cadres will be positioned to "offer their services". The Congress party however called the BJP's initiative that focuses only to seek the political mileage out of the crisis like COVID-19 pandemic.

"The BJP will carry out the given objective on the noble cause to help the needy. The 'Swasthya Swayamsevak' will offer help to the needy, spread awareness among the masses on what needs to be done if COVID symptoms are found, where to get treated, on home isolation, complying with the COVID appropriate behaviours and against the misconceptions on the COVID vaccination drive," said D Purandeswari, in-charge of the Chhattisgarh unit of  BJP.

She said that unlike others her party fights the election not for power but to serve the masses. "BJP stands for the sincerity of purpose. In Chhattisgarh we have lost 700 cadres during the pandemic, many of them while engaged extending a helping hand. Inspired by such spirit of service now our ‘Swasthya Swayamsevak’ will assist the people at the booth level," she said.

The ruling Congress questioned the timing of launch of the ‘Swasthya Swayamsevak’ in the field. "BJP's absence during the COVID phase 1 and 2 were conspicuous when the people, particularly the migrant labourers, miserably suffered a lot. Now when the situation has almost turned normal in Chhattisgarh, the BJP plans to send their newly trained 'Swasthya Swayamsevak'. Its just an attempt to gain political mileage in the name of fighting against COVID," said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, Chairman of Congress media cell, and further claimed that the Congress government helped the distressed with food, stay and other necessities during the crisis.

