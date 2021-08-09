STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Classical language status to Marathi under consideration: Govt in Lok Sabha

Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said a 8-member committee was set up which is deliberating on the subject.

Published: 09th August 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament,

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The proposal for granting classical language status to Marathi is under active consideration, Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

Replying to a supplementary question by BJP MP Gopal Shetty in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said a 8-member committee was set up which is deliberating on the subject.

"So far, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia have been given the status of classical languages. Giving the status to Marathi language is under consideration and the Government will move forward with a positive attitude," Meghwal said during the Question Hour, which witnessed repeated adjournments amid opposition protest over Pegasus spyware and other issues.

The criteria adopted by the government to determine the eligibility of a language for classical status includes its recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, body of ancient literature, whether its literary tradition is original and not borrowed from another speech community and other yardsticks.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Classical language status Marathi Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal Lok Sabha monsoon session of Parliament
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp