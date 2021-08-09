STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cracks in NDA? Will fight UP polls with or without BJP, says JDU

Other NDA constituents –Vikashsheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) –have announced that they, too, would fight the UP polls with or without allies.

Published: 09th August 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The unease between the NDA constituents – the BJP and the JD(U) – continued to grow on Sunday after the latter said it was ready to contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls ‘with or without BJP as an ally’.

“It is up to the BJP to decide on the alliance for UP polls. We are willing go it alone in UP,” newly-elected national president of JD(U) Rajiv Ranjan told the media.

There has been a growing discomfort between the parties ever since the JD(U) broke ranks to demand a probe into the Pegasus snooping and also seek a caste-based census, going against the BJP line, which wanted the headcount done only for the SCs and the STs. 

Other NDA constituents –Vikashsheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) –have announced that they, too, would fight the UP polls with or without allies.

Linking JD(U)’s stellar show in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election, when the party won seven of the 15 seats it contested, to the popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ranjan said his image as an able administrator would help the party expand in eastern UP.

Ranjan’s statement is being viewed in light of Nitish’s desire to shed the regional leader tag and have a say in national politics. 

The party most recently contested the Assam and Bengal elections by fielding its candidates, but drew a blank. Its victory in Arunachal, too, was shortlived as all the seven legislators later defected to the BJP.

Reacting sharply to Ranjan’s statement, BJP insiders said if the JD(U) did not reconsider its stand, it could lead to unpleasant developments, including the parting of ways. 

However, a JD(U) leader said, “If we contest alone, we would make caste census, population policy and Pegasus our major poll issues. Caste census figures on top of our priority list.”

JD(U) is attempting to woo the Kurmi, Koeri and other OBC castes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JDU NDA Rajiv Ranjan Nitish Kumar Vikashsheel Insaan Party Hindustani Awami Morcha
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp