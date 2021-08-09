Delhi Airport ranked best in India again, only one in the country among world's top 50

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Airport has been adjudged the 'best in India and Central Asia' for the third year in a row. The recognition through the Skytrax World Airport Awards is the most prestigious accolade for the airport industry and voted by customers in an annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. With the award, the facility in the national capital has become the only Indian airport to be among the world’s top 50.

The announcement was made by the GMR-led consortium Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the city's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

“IGIA has been adjudged the ‘best airport in India and Central Asia’ for the third consecutive year in the 2021 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The airport has also been bestowed with the ‘COVID-19 Airport Excellence Award’ for providing exemplary safety protocols during the global pandemic, making it the only airport in India to be ascribed in this category,” said a DIAL official.

The airport has also improved its overall ranking, moving from number 50 in 2020 to number 45 among the world’s top 50 airports in 2021.

“IGIA has become the first Indian airport to achieve this feat,” the official added.

Commenting on the achievement, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “The real praise and success behind winning this remarkable achievement goes to all the airport staff, stakeholders and partners working at Delhi Airport, who have shown a constant resilience, focus and customer centricity. We take immense pride in receiving this prestigious accolade. Our agile and effective response to the pandemic and crisis preparedness has led us to be recognised by Skytrax.”

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across more than 550 airports. The survey and awards are independent of any airport control or inputs.