STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dhyan Chand could have been honoured without insulting Rajiv Gandhi: Shiv Sena on renaming Khel Ratna Award

The party raised questions on the government's claim about the name change being motivated by "public sentiment," but added that it is pointless to dispute the claim.

Published: 09th August 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena on Monday slammed BJP-led Central government for changing the name of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour, to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and accused it of indulging in "political games" with "revenge and malice".

"Major Dhyan Chand could have been honoured without insulting the sacrifice of Rajiv Gandhi. Hindustan has lost that tradition and culture. Today Dhyan Chand must be feeling the same way," it added.

Through its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena pointed out that an award in the name of the hockey legend already exists and said Major Dhyan Chand could have been honoured without insulting the "sacrifice" of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Shiv Sena said that at a time when the country is celebrating the "golden moment" in the field of sports due to India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics, "the Central government played a political game. Due to this political game, the many hearts are hurt."

"Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award... Many great players have been given this award till now. But it does not appear that any of them must have said that this award in the name of Rajiv Gandhi is not wanted."

The party raised questions on the government's claim about the name change being motivated by "public sentiment," but added that it is pointless to dispute the claim because Congress also indulged in similar politics during its tenure in power.

"Amit Shah says, conferring the country's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna award in the name of the greatest sportsperson, Major Dhyan Chand, this is a real tribute to him. Everyone associated with sports world must have swelled with pride. Shah's statement is 100 per cent correct. It is pointless to dispute what he said and did directly, because in the last 70 years the Congress government has washed and cleaned whatever Nehru, Gandhi, Rao, Manmohan, Morarji, Deve Gowda, Gujral, Chandrashekhar did. If such a person has a role to play in running the national policy or state, then there is no use in banging his head," Saamna said.

However, the editorial added that "the government cannot be run with the spirit of revenge, malice, this is also a public sentiment and that feeling should also be taken care of."

Shiv Sena noted that the Indian hockey team got a medal in Tokyo Olympics after 41 years, and it is a joy to the whole countrymen.

"This medal is of hockey and Major Dhyan Chand is considered to be the uncrowned king of hockey. Once upon a time, there was a golden age of hockey and Dhyan Chand was the hero of that golden age...The 'Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award' is given in his name. Dhyan Chand's game had fascinated many," said Saamana adding the names of sporting legends like Milkha Singh, Dhyan Chand which the country could never forget.

The party asserted that Major Dhyan Chand was not forgotten by previous governments and added that by "erasing the name of Rajiv Gandhi, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country, and putting the name of Major Dhyan Chand there, can not be considered great honour of Dhyan Chand."

"It is politics of hatred," Shiv Sena said.

Shiv Sena said that had the BJP government in the Centre announced a bigger award in the name of Dhyan Chand, it would have been applauded.

Further questioning the name change, the party said, "Now the political players of BJP are saying that 'Did Rajiv Gandhi ever hold a hockey stick in his hand?' Their question is valid, but if the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad was renamed after Narendra Modi, did he achieve any such feat in cricket? Or named the stadium of Delhi after Arun Jaitley. The same standard can be applied there as well. People are asking such questions. Today the administration of sports like cricket, football has gone into the hands of non-players, what should be considered a symptom of this?"

Noting that Dhyan Chand was a big player, Shiv Sena also demanded recognition of players who won individual medals in the Olympics during the "draught of 41 years".

It also accused PM Narendra Modi-led government of "celebrating the Olympic medal today when in the last few years, it has cut the budget of 'Olympics' by about Rs 300 crores."

"Indira Gandhi was assassinated by terrorists. Rajiv Gandhi also lost his life in the terrorist attack. There may be differences of opinion between the two. There is room for differences in democracy, but the sacrifice of the Prime Ministers, who have contributed immensely to the progress of the country, cannot become a subject of ridicule," said Saamana, adding that renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award as 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award', would be a "political sport and not a public sentiment."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Shiv Sena Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award Saamana
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp