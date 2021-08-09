STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Go out only when necessary, inform security': Delhi court to Unnao rape survivor

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued the directions on an application filed by the rape survivor in which she alleged harassment by the personal security officers.

Published: 09th August 2021 03:46 PM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday directed the Unnao rape survivor, who has been provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), to step out only when necessary until the case is over and inform her personal security officers before going out.

She also told the court that they were curtailing her movements and not allowing her to enjoy her liberties.

Taking note of her submissions, the judge said "inform them [security officers] before going out. They are deputed for your security. You must plan in a way that you don't have to venture out every day. Go out only when necessary. You must take precautions until the case is over."

The court also noted that the survivor and her personal security officers have agreed to amicably resolve the issue.

The judge added, “For now, the prosecutrix is impressed upon to ensure that whenever she or family members wish to go outside Delhi in connection with any pending case, they would communicate it to CRPF Assistant Commandant so that proper security arrangements and escorts could be made.

” The court further said likewise, in case she or family members wish to meet their counsel for the pending cases, they would make sincere efforts to inform the schedule a day before.

The woman was kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

On December 20, 2019, Sengar was sentenced to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life in the rape case.

In 2019, the apex court had directed that the survivor, her mother, and other members of the family be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

 

