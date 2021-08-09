'I am Rahul': Congress launches offensive against Twitter after Gandhi scion's account gets locked

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was locked, the party launched an offensive against the social media platform in which senior leaders challenged it to take similar action.

The opposition party also tweeted the photograph of Rahul meeting the family of the nine-year-old girl, who died after being raped by a priest and three other men at a crematorium in Delhi.

The Gandhi scion had met the girl’s family members on Wednesday to assure them of providing justice.

Tweeting with a hashtag ‘I am Rahul’, several Congress leaders also attacked the Centre for the same.

“@TwitterIndia lock our accounts, we challenge you. Nothing will stop us from fighting for justice & exposing the truth,” the opposition party posted along with hashtag #I am Rahul,” the party tweeted.

The Congress said that Rahul’s account was temporarily locked after the social media company denied the party’s earlier claim that his account was temporarily suspended.

It also alleged that Twitter acted in haste due to “pressure” from the government and was “selective” in removing Rahul’s tweet and “suspending” his account for putting up pictures of the victim’s family as no action was taken against some other handles which carried the same pictures.

“See the double standard! @TwitterIndia how fearful are you of the Modi govt that you are singling out Rahul Gandhi’s account, when Govt bodies have done the exact same thing,” tweeted Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation.

Instead of ensuring justice to the victim, another senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala claimed, the Modi government was conspiring to suppress the voices demanding sympathy and justice.

“By intimidating Twitter and even closing the account of Rahul Gandhi, it will not be able to suppress the voice of justice,” the Congress chief spokesperson tweeted.