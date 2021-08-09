STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Javed Akhtar requests HC to dismiss Kangana's plea seeking quashing of defamation proceedings

In December 2020, the court directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Akhtar's complaint against Ranaut.

Published: 09th August 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R) (Photo | PTI, Twitter)

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar (L) and Kangana Ranaut (R) (Photo | PTI, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday urged the Bombay High Court to dismiss a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking quashing of the criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her by a metropolitan magistrate's court in the city, on a complaint filed by him.

In a counter-affidavit filed in the HC, Akhtar said, through his lawyers NK Bharadwaj and associates, that the metropolitan magistrate's court in suburban Andheri had followed a due process in launching the criminal defamation proceedings against Ranaut.

Akhtar's counter-affidavit was filed in response to a plea filed by Ranaut through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee last month in which she challenged the defamation proceedings initiated earlier this year, saying the magistrate's court had failed to apply its mind to the case.

Ranaut had said the magistrate's court did not independently examine the complainant or the witnesses named in the complaint against her.

It had instead relied merely upon the Juhu police's discretion and initiated the case against her.

The counter-affidavit stated the magistrate had been well within his powers to initiate the proceedings against the actor.

Akhtar said the magistrate had gone through his complaint and his statement made on oath, detailing his grievances against Ranaut.

He further stated that while the Criminal Procedure Code provided for the magistrate to independently examine witnesses, it did not make the same mandatory.

"The MM (metropolitan magistrate) followed due process of law before proceeding to initiate the summoning order against the applicant (Ranaut).

That it was only after considering the footage of the interview dated July 19, 2020, and detailed verification of the statement made by the respondent (Akhtar) and the statement of witnesses that the MM proceeded to issue process against the applicant (Ranaut)," reads Akhtar's affidavit.

Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate alleging that she made defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview given to journalist Arnab Goswami.

In December 2020, the court directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Akhtar's complaint against Ranaut.

The police subsequently informed the court that an offence of defamation, as alleged by Akhtar against the actor, was prima facie made out, and further probe is required.

The court then initiated criminal proceedings against Ranaut and issued summons to her in February this year.

As per section 202 of the CrPC, a magistrate, on receipt of a complaint of an offence of which he or she is authorised to take cognisance of, can inquire, or direct the police to see if an actual case is made out, before issuing summons to an accused person.

In his counter-affidavit, Akhtar also said that Ranaut never cooperated with the police's probe.

He stated the actor refused to respond to the summons in the case and that she continued to make defamatory statements against him on social media even after the proceedings were initiated in the case.

The high court is likely to hear Ranaut's plea on August 18.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court on July 27 allowed as the "last chance" Ranaut's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the defamation case filed by Akhtar and directed her to remain present on the next date of hearing on September 1 without fail.

Metropolitan magistrate, Andheri, RR Khan, had also rejected the plea of Akhtar, filed through his lawyer, seeking issuance of an arrest warrant against the actor but said the complainant can move the plea again if Ranaut fails to appear at the next hearing.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javed Akhtar Kangana Ranaut defamation proceedings Bombay High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp