STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand HC Chief Justice to weekly monitor CBI probe into mowing down of judge at Dhanbad

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant asked the CBI to file its report weekly with the high court where the bench headed by the Chief Justice would monitor it.

Published: 09th August 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday said the Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice will monitor weekly the progress made in the CBI probe into the alleged mowing down of a judge by a vehicle on July 28 in Dhanbad, and observed that the sealed cover report of the central agency did not contain much details.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant asked the CBI to file its report weekly with the high court where the bench headed by the Chief Justice would monitor it.

The top court had on July 30 taken suo motu cognizance of the "unfortunate" "sad demise" of the judge in "gruesome incident" and had sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and the DGP on probe.

CCTV footage showed that District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Locals took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Supreme Court Jharkhand High Court Jharkhand Judge Murder
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp