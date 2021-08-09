STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for 'inoculating' people with non-Covid jabs in UP

An employee of government pt health centre in Pindra, Varanasi, was arrested for inoculating people with Dexona and Ranitidine injections instead of anti-Covid vaccine.

Published: 09th August 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 07:46 PM

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Committing a hue irregularity in administering the anti-covid vaccine, an employee of government primary health centre in Pindra, Varanasi, was arrested for inoculating people with Dexona and Ranitidine injections instead of anti-Covid vaccine, said police on Monday.

According to a local police officer, Pindra primary health centre employee Mohan La was also taking ₹20- ₹50 from people to administer the injection claiming it to be Covishield.

The matter came to light when a local man, who did not wish to be identified, took the jab and asked for a certificate of vaccination. Lal then allegedly threatened him.

According to police sources, the man got suspicious and reported the matter to the police. Senior sub-inspector Sanjit Bahadur Singh reached the spot and recovered two ampoules of injections from Lal. The PHC employee was then taken in custody and PHC medical officer in-charge Dr HC Maurya was informed about his act.

According to Dr Maurya, the recovered vial was Dexona injection and the ampoule was of Ranitidine. While Dexona injection was given in the treatment of some diseases, Ranitidine was an antacid.

A police complaint has been filed against Lal, Dr Mauya said. Police confirmed a case was filed under Sections 268 (public nuisance) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread disease or infection) of Indian Penal Code and Section 15 (2) ( B) of the Indian Medical Council Act on the complaint by a health employee the PHC.

Police said Lal had admitted that he was charging ₹20- ₹50 from people for administering the injection while claiming it was Covishield.

